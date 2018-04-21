Barcelona thrash Sevilla to retain King’s Cup — Nigeria Today

Barcelona thrash Sevilla to retain King’s Cup

Unstoppable duo Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi helped Barcelona thrash Sevilla 5-0 to win the King’s Cup final for the fourth consecutive season on Saturday.

Luis Suarez struck twice in the first half for the Catalans as they won the competition for a record 30th time.

However, it was Iniesta and Messi who pulled all the strings as Barca blew away Vincenzo Montella’s stunned side.

Philippe Coutinho set up Suarez for the opening goal in the 14th minute and Barcelona dominated the rest of the game.

The result goes some way to make up for their humiliating Champions League quarter-final elimination by AS Roma earlier in April as Barca completed the first step of a league and cup double.

Messi slammed home the second after good work from Jordi Alba with Suarez adding another, before Iniesta netted from a tight angle.

Suarez produced a composed low finish to make it 3-0 before the interval.

Barca refused to ease off in the second half, Iniesta finishing off another sublime move for the fourth goal after rounding keeper David Soria.

Coutinho completed the rout from the penalty spot after defender Clement Lenglet had handled inside his area.

Barcelona could complete the domestic double on Sunday if second-placed Atletico Madrid lose to Real Betis.

But Sevilla have not won since knocking Manchester United out of the Champions League on 13 March.

