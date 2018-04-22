 Barcelona thrash Sevilla to win King’s Cup again — Nigeria Today
Barcelona thrash Sevilla to win King’s Cup again

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Unstoppable duo Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi helped Barcelona thrash Sevilla 5-0 to win the King’s Cup final for the fourth consecutive season on Saturday. Luis Suarez struck twice in the first half for the Catalans as they won the competition for a record 30th time. However, it was Iniesta and Messi who pulled all the strings as Barca blew away Vincenzo Montella’s stunned side.

