Barcelona's Umtiti confirms Manchester United interest - 101 Great Goals — Nigeria Today

Barcelona’s Umtiti confirms Manchester United interest – 101 Great Goals

Barcelona's Umtiti confirms Manchester United interest

101 Great Goals

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti last night confirmed the interest of Premier League giants Manchester United in his services. Powerhouse. Umtiti, a 24-year-old central defender, made the move to the Camp Nou from Lyon in the summer of 2016 for a fee …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

