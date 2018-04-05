Barcelona's Umtiti confirms Manchester United interest - 101 Great Goals — Nigeria Today

Barcelona’s Umtiti confirms Manchester United interest – 101 Great Goals
|
Barcelona's Umtiti confirms Manchester United interest
101 Great Goals
Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti last night confirmed the interest of Premier League giants Manchester United in his services. Powerhouse. Umtiti, a 24-year-old central defender, made the move to the Camp Nou from Lyon in the summer of 2016 for a fee …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!