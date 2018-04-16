 Baru Bags Zik Prize for Professional Leadership — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Baru Bags Zik Prize for Professional Leadership

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

  The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has bagged the 2017 Zik Prize for Professional Leadership. This is contained in a press statement signed by Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division Speaking at the award night at the weekend in Lagos, Dr.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.