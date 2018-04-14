Baru commends Nigerian Academy of Engineering for role in Nigeria's development - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Baru commends Nigerian Academy of Engineering for role in Nigeria’s development – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
Baru commends Nigerian Academy of Engineering for role in Nigeria's development
Daily Sun
Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, has commended the Nigerian Academy of Engineering for its leadership and promotion of policies relating to the general advancement and promotion of excellence in …
NNPC subsidiary's profit drops by 34%
NNPC pledges to back local investors, tech development
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!