 Basketball: James, Curry headline US national team pool - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Basketball: James, Curry headline US national team pool – Reuters

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Reuters

Basketball: James, Curry headline US national team pool
Reuters
(Reuters) – NBA stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry headline a pool of 35 players selected for the 2018-20 U.S. national team, USA Basketball announced on Friday. FILE PHOTO: Apr 5, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James
LeBron, Curry headline all-star USA squad for 2020 OlympicsABS-CBN News
Basketball: James, Curry headline US national Club poolIndependent Recorder

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.