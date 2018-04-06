Basketball: James, Curry headline US national team pool - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Basketball: James, Curry headline US national team pool – Reuters
Reuters
Basketball: James, Curry headline US national team pool
Reuters
(Reuters) – NBA stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry headline a pool of 35 players selected for the 2018-20 U.S. national team, USA Basketball announced on Friday. FILE PHOTO: Apr 5, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James …
