Batshuayi Dreamed Of Dortmund Move — Nigeria Today

Batshuayi Dreamed Of Dortmund Move

On loan Chelsea forward, Michy Batshuayi has revealed he had always wanted to line up for Dortmund.

The Belgium international joined Dortmund in the winter, after seeing playing time reduced at Chelsea.

Although Batshuayi is on a short term loan and expected to turn up for Chelsea.

Batshuayi said: “I have always wanted to play in Dortmund. I had already told reporters that.

“If you look, you only have to find statements I made at Standard. I was asked, ‘Which clubs do you want to play for during your career?’. I replied: ‘Marseille and Dortmund’.

“And now, I’m happy because I have been at both clubs – two major institutions in their respective countries and on the international scene.”

Batshuayi has netted eight times in his 12 appearances for Dortmund to date, with that return leaving him just two efforts short of the 10 he managed for Chelsea prior to heading for the exits.

