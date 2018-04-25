Bauchi declares public holiday, erects billboards, posters to welcome Buhari - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Bauchi declares public holiday, erects billboards, posters to welcome Buhari – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Bauchi declares public holiday, erects billboards, posters to welcome Buhari
Daily Trust
The Bauchi state government has declared Thursday, April 26, 2018, a public holiday in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to the state. Buhari visits Bauchi tomorrow. Posters and billboards of President Buhari and governor Mohammed Abubakar …
Bauchi gov. declares Thursday public holiday as Buhari visits
Gwamnati ta bada hutun kwana kaya kan ziyarar shugaban kasa
Bauchi declares thursday public holiday for Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!