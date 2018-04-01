Bauchi women devise local method of processing, preserving tomato paste - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Bauchi women devise local method of processing, preserving tomato paste – Vanguard
|
Bauchi women devise local method of processing, preserving tomato paste
Vanguard
Housewives in Bauchi have devised a way of processing and preserving tomato paste locally for sale or consumption at home in times of scarcity. According to some of the housewives, the process of preparation is simple and keeps the taste and freshness …
