 Bayelsa APC, PDP bicker over attacks on supporters - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bayelsa APC, PDP bicker over attacks on supporters – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Bayelsa APC, PDP bicker over attacks on supporters
Vanguard
By Samuel Oyadongha. The leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Twon Brass, Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, are at each other's throat over alleged violent confrontation between their supporters
100 alleged “financial induced,” APC members dump party for PDP in DeltaDaily Post Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.