 Bayelsa Oil Spill: Agip, Community Bicker Over Compensation, Clean-Up Claims - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bayelsa Oil Spill: Agip, Community Bicker Over Compensation, Clean-Up Claims – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Bayelsa Oil Spill: Agip, Community Bicker Over Compensation, Clean-Up Claims
Independent Newspapers Limited
The Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Apoi Community in Bayelsa have disagreed over claims concerning the payment of compensation for the September 2017 oil spill, which polluted the neighbourhood. The Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) report on the
Oil spill: Agip, host community bicker over compensation, clean-upPremium Times
Bayelsa oil spill: Agip, community disagree over compensation, clean-up claimsThe Eagle Online

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.