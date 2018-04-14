 Bayern draw Real Madrid as Liverpool face Roma test in UCL semis — Nigeria Today
Bayern draw Real Madrid as Liverpool face Roma test in UCL semis

Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid, while Liverpool take on AS Roma in the semifinals of the Champions League following the draw at UEFA’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on Friday. The first legs of the tie will be on April 24 and 25, with the return legs on May 1 and 2. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clash between Liverpool and Roma would be a “rematch” of the 1984 European Cup final, which Liverpool won on penalties.

