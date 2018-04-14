Bayern draw Real Madrid as Liverpool face Roma test in UCL semis — Nigeria Today

Bayern draw Real Madrid as Liverpool face Roma test in UCL semis

Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid, while Liverpool take on AS Roma in the semifinals of the Champions League following the draw at UEFA’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on Friday. The first legs of the tie will be on April 24 and 25, with the return legs on May 1 and 2. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clash between Liverpool and Roma would be a “rematch” of the 1984 European Cup final, which Liverpool won on penalties.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

