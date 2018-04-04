Bayern mistakes could prove costly in Sevilla - SuperSport — Nigeria Today

Bayern mistakes could prove costly in Sevilla – SuperSport
Bayern mistakes could prove costly in Sevilla
Bayern Munich hold the advantage in their Champions League quarterfinal against Sevilla after a 2-1 win in Spain but they will have to improve on Tuesday's performance if they are to go all the way in the competition, coach Jupp Heynckes has said. The …
