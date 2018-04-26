Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng risks missing World Cup with thigh injury - reports - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng risks missing World Cup with thigh injury – reports – ESPN
ESPN
Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng risks missing World Cup with thigh injury – reports
ESPN
Craig Burley wonders if clinching the Bundesliga title so early led to Bayern's uneven performance in the first leg against Real Madrid. (6:12). Facebook · Twitter · Facebook Messenger; Email; comment. 7:30 AM ET. Stephan Uersfeld. Facebook · Twitter …
Boateng, Neuer in race to be fit for WCup
Soccer-Bayern's Boateng sidelined with adductor muscle injury
Bayern dealt a big blow as Boateng is set to be out for the season
