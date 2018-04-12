 BBC Reporter Falls Into Pool During Live Broadcast From Commonwealth Games [Video] — Nigeria Today
BBC Reporter Falls Into Pool During Live Broadcast From Commonwealth Games [Video]

Everyone talks about reporters on the ground, but for BBC Breakfast‘s Mike Bushell it was more about being in the pool.

During an interview with the English swimming team, competing Down Under at the Commonwealth Games, he decided to get quite up close and personal.

What makes this one better is that he even gives some preamble about being careful, before promptly submerging his expensive gear in the pool.

This video even comes with a dramatic slow-motion replay at the end, if you want to relive his blooper in greater detail:

Solid effort, Mike, but you’ll never rival the undisputed First Family of news bloopers:

That one’s from last year, of course, but you can find March’s best bloopers here.

[source:time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

