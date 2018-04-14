BBNaija : 2006 winner, Katung Aduwak welcomes baby boy with wife — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija : 2006 winner, Katung Aduwak welcomes baby boy with wife

Katung Aduwak, winner of the very first edition of the Brother Naija reality show has welcomed his first child with wife, Raven Taylor-Aduwak!

He shared the happy news on his twitter accoutn in the early hours of Saturday, April 14, 2018. His post revealed that his baby, a son, was born yesterday, Friday, April 13, 2018, at 2:55 pm, weighing 6.9pounds and 21 inches.

The Proud new father revelaed the name of his son to be Zimai-Kalanii Aduwak.

