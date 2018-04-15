 BBNaija 2018: 7 things you may not know about evicted housemate, Khloe — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: 7 things you may not know about evicted housemate, Khloe

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Khloe was one of the 10 female housemates that made it to the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality television show. Khloe’s disqualification came as a shock to her supporters and viewers of the show given that she and her partner, K-brule were sent packing before the Sunday live show. She and her […]

BBNaija 2018: 7 things you may not know about evicted housemate, Khloe

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.