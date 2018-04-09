BBNaija 2018: Alex emerges head of house, qualifies for finals — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Alex emerges head of house, qualifies for finals

Big brother Naija 2018 housemate, Alex has emerged head of house. Alex won the Head of house after two sets of games of chance. Housemates were paired and instructed to burst balloons while being blind folded. At the end of the game, Nina, Cee-c, Lolu, Miracle, Tobi and Alex qualified for the final game. For […]

BBNaija 2018: Alex emerges head of house, qualifies for finals

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

