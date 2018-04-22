BBNaija 2018: Alex evicted — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Alex evicted
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Alex has been evicted She left the show as the 2nd runner – up and the 16th housemate to be evicted. Big Brother Naija kicked off with a total of twenty housemates leaving five housemates; Tobi, Miracle, Cee-c, Alex and Nina in final week. The final winner would take home […]
