BBNaija 2018: Anto evicted from reality show — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Anto evicted from reality show

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Anto has been evicted from the reality show. Anto was sent packing during the Sunday live eviction show. Recall that Anto was nominated for eviction alongside Cee-c, Miracle, Khloe after Alex emerged as head of house. Alex picked a chance card on Monday, which placed all housemates on eviction except […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

