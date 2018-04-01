BBNaija 2018: Bambam breaks silence on her eviction — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Bambam breaks silence on her eviction
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Bambam, who was evicted yesterday, has finally spoken on her eviction from the reality show. Big Brother Naija 2018 took a fresh twist on Saturday when Bambam got evicted from the reality show. Bambam was evicted after Big Brother invited Ebuka and Steve from Deloitte to the house. Bambam, while […]
BBNaija 2018: Bambam breaks silence on her eviction
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!