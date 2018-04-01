BBNaija 2018: Bambam predicts winner of reality show — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Bambam predicts winner of reality show
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Bambam, has spoken for the first time after she was voted out at the end of Saturday’s night party. Bambam’s eviction came as a shock to viewers, who were expecting one of the contestants to leave on Sunday during the usual live show. It also left the housemates stunned and […]
BBNaija 2018: Bambam predicts winner of reality show
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!