BBNaija 2018: Bambam reacts to Cee-c referring to her as friend - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

 BBNaija 2018: Bambam reacts to Cee-c referring to her as friend
BBNaija 2018: Bambam reacts to Cee-c referring to her as friend – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment


BBNaija 2018: Bambam reacts to Cee-c referring to her as friend
Cee-c had on Friday during the 'Wall Painting task' listed Bambam and Teddy A as her only friends in the house. Reacting, Bambam in an interview with NET said Cee-c could have been her friend but she had an ulterior motive. Bambam who got evicted last
