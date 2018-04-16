BBNaija 2018: Big Brother announces extension of voting window — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Big Brother announces extension of voting window

Big Brother has announced an extension in the voting period of the 2018 edition of the show tagged ‘Double Wahala’ The voting window as announced by Big Brother Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Sunday Live eviction show opens tonight and is expected to close on Friday, April 20. In previous weeks, voting lines were only declared […]

