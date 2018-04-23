 BBNaija 2018: Biggie pairing ‘boy and girl’ was a set up – Cee-c — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: Biggie pairing ‘boy and girl’ was a set up – Cee-c

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c has said the pairing of housemates in the reality show was a setup by Biggie. The first runner up, who was paired with fellow housemate Tobi and later paired with Lolu, said the organizers could have paired two girls but they chose to pair a boy and a […]

BBNaija 2018: Biggie pairing ‘boy and girl’ was a set up – Cee-c

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.