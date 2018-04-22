BBNaija 2018: Biggie reveals why Nina made it to the grand finale — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Biggie reveals why Nina made it to the grand finale
Biggie reveals why Nina made it to the finale
Biggie has told Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, the reason she made the grand finale.
Nina was told during her diary session on Sunday afternoon to ask Big Brother only one question.
Nina is one of the housemates still having the hope of winning the prestigious prize attached to the reality show.
She is the least of all other 4 housemates expected to last till this stage.
Nina asked Biggie why he thinks she made the grand finale of the year’s show.
In response Biggie said, “Well Nina, first of all you are still here because you are you. You have been yourself.
“Secondly, you are still here because you are good enough.”
