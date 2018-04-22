BBNaija 2018: Biggie reveals why Nina made it to the grand finale — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Biggie reveals why Nina made it to the grand finale





Biggie reveals why Nina made it to the finale

Biggie has told Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, the reason she made the grand finale.

Nina was told during her diary session on Sunday afternoon to ask Big Brother only one question.

Nina is one of the housemates still having the hope of winning the prestigious prize attached to the reality show.





She is the least of all other 4 housemates expected to last till this stage.

Nina asked Biggie why he thinks she made the grand finale of the year’s show.

In response Biggie said, “Well Nina, first of all you are still here because you are you. You have been yourself.

“Secondly, you are still here because you are good enough.”

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post #BBNaija 2018: Biggie reveals why Nina made it to the grand finale appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

