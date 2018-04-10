BBNaija 2018: Cee-c reveals her favourite housemate — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Cee-c reveals her favourite housemate
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c has revealed her favourite housemate. Cee-c, speaking with Big brother during her diary session, named Khloe as her favourite. According to her, “Koko has a lot of fears and she is very funny. “Khloe makes me laugh and taught me so much from her life experiences.” “Since her return […]
