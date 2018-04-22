BBNaija 2018: Charlyboy calls for outright ban of show, gives reasons — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Charlyboy calls for outright ban of show, gives reasons

Maverick entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, also known as Charlyboy has called for an outright ban of the Big Brother Naija reality show. Charlyboy said the reality show should be banned due to its negative impact on Nigerian youths. Speaking with DAILY POST, the activist wondered what moral value the show had impacted the Nigerian […]

BBNaija 2018: Charlyboy calls for outright ban of show, gives reasons

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

