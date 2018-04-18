 BBNaija 2018: Controversy trails Alex, Tobi’s alleged sex video — Nigeria Today
BBNaija 2018: Controversy trails Alex, Tobi’s alleged sex video

Apr 18, 2018

The social media on Wednesday morning went agog with reactions trailing a video of Alex allegedly having sex with Tobi. The viral video had Tobi sleeping in a close proximity with Alex while he made some strange movements. Also a picture of him naked while in bed with Alex was leaked online. This has stirred […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

