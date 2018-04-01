BBNaija 2018 Day 62: Korede Bello And Johnny Drills To Perform At The Live Shows — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 62: Korede Bello And Johnny Drills To Perform At The Live Shows

The #bbnaija live stage will have the previledge of welcoming Nigerian heartthrob singer and songwriter Korede Bello and Johnny Drills on Day 63 of the live eviction show.

Singer and songwriter Korede Bello needs little or no introduction to keen followers of the #bbnaija show. The young Afro-pop act took the world by storm with his 2015 semi-gospel and pop hit single ‘Godwin’ which at a point went on to reach national anthem status.

Korede Bello started singing at age seven, performing under the stage name African Prince and it is during his high school days that he released a first single ‘Forever’.

With over a decade of award-winning songs such as ‘Do Like That’ and collaborations such as ‘My People’ with Lil Kesh, the 22-year old music crooner has amassed a huge following of fans from all corners of the world, whom he affectionately named ‘Bellovers’.

The second talented act that will be gracing the 9th #bbnaija live eviction show os John Ighodaro, whose stage name is Johnny Drille. This Mavin act is a self-taught folk singer, songwriter, producer, and sound engineer.

Johnny Drille draws his inspiration from international folk artists such as the American band Mumford & Sons, Owl City, Phillip Phillips, Passenger, Jon Bellion, Laura Mvula, Cobhams Asuquo.

As one of the few Nigerian artists who has chosen to develop the folk sound popular with Christian circles, Johnny Drille had first tried his hand at other styles including highlife, hip-hop, and even afro-pop.

He came to fame as a contestant of the 2013 MTN Project Fame Academy and thereafter broke into the musical scene with his rendition of Di’ja’s ‘Awww’, and has since consolidated his folksy love genre with hits like ‘Love Don’t Lie’, ‘Wait For Me’ or ‘My Beautiful Love’.

With both musical artist signed to the Nigerian house Mavin Records, one of the biggest record labels in Africa, the #bbnaija stage will surle light up with the performances of the two.

