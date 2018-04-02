BBNaija 2018 Day 63: A Bitter Sweet Week As The Housemates Win Their Wager — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 63: A Bitter Sweet Week As The Housemates Win Their Wager

The Ninth week has been a bitter sweet one for the #bbnaija housemates as they woke up to Anto and Khloe’s return, having visitors in the House and the late night eviction of BamBam, and it all ended well with them winning the wager.

The wager win however shouldn’t elicit much excitement given the fact that the #bbnaija housemates wagered twenty five percent. The news however came as a relief for them but not as much as the guys in the House.

Due to the fact that the ladies lost their turf wars to the guys, the ladies have been ordered to not participate in anything involving the shopping or they will be punished.

There was also a surprise visit from former Super Eagles players which came as a pleasant surprise for the #bbnaija Housemates. They also participated in a game of football in their own back yard.

The rest of the week saw them turning Biggie’s House into an art studio, each trying to come up with a powerful message for their national football heroes.

The arty pieces were well put together and the messages conveyed was unanimously of backing and rallying behind their National team till the end.

Ebuka’s happy moments with the #bbnaija Housemates were cut short when it was revealed that the visitor he brought came baring bad news. The event, saw BamBam leaving the #bbnaija House.

With Biggie always ready and full of twists the Housemates were left wondering if it could be one of those, an April fool’s joke or just a normal eviction.

The turf wars made it difficult for the the #bbnaija Housemates to maneuver freely but at the end it all bore fruit. The Housemates won their wager and shopping will commence as soon as big brother tells them to do so.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 63: A Bitter Sweet Week As The Housemates Win Their Wager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

