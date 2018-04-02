BBNaija 2018 Day 63: Cee-C Rips Her Clothes Apart — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 63: Cee-C Rips Her Clothes Apart

The events of the night of day 62 was some of the moat surprising of the whole #bbnaija double wahala season as Bambam got evicted and Cee-C ripped her clothes apart. BamBam’s shock Eviction really showed the Housemates that with Big Brother, anything is possible.

The night commenced with Ebuka’s entrance into the party and then the House was clearly an enormous deal for the #bbnaija Housemates. The host of the show somewhat injected new life into the party and left a strong impression on all the Housemates who could talk of nothing else after he left.

Cee-C, who always talk about Ebuka, appeared to be quite shy around him, barely speaking a word while Lolu and Khloe were acting like they had known the handsome TV host for years.

It was apparent that the eviction of Bambam from the #bbnaija house wasn’t expected at all, by any of the Housemates and so it really rang throughout every corner of the House.

Nina and Cee-C were extremely relieved at the fact that they had managed to survive but Teddy A was really torn up. He cried on the bed and expressed his shock to Alex, something that was quite unexpected, given the fact that he is the self-proclaimed “Alpha Male” of the #bbnaija house.

Another moment that caused a stir last night was Cee-C cutting apart her traditional dress from Payporte. She literally cut the entire skirt of the dress off and made it into a crop-top that she wore with a tight pencil skirt.

Many of the #bbnaija Housemates were quite shocked at her behaviour as were viewers all across Africa. She however seemed not to have a care in the world though. She was open about the fact that she didn’t like the dress and she did what she needed to do to feel comfortable in her own outfit.

Nothing best describes the happenings than the theme of the season, Double wahala.

