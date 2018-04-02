BBNaija 2018 Day 63: Teddy A Gets Evicted From The Big Brother House — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 63: Teddy A Gets Evicted From The Big Brother House

The ninth week in the #bbnaija house has been bad news after the other for Teddy A, whose stay at the Big Brother House has unfortunately come to an end.

Barely a day since his in-House girlfriend, Bambam was told to leave the #bbnaija House, Teddy A has become the latest Housemate to be Evicted from the House.

Looking back from moments when the pair was referred to as ‘BamTeddy’ they have since been joined at the hip and stealing moments from time to time that only made them the envy of all.

When Teddy A first burst into the Big Brother Naija scene, he stood out as a well poised individual and none of the other #bbnaija housemates presence seemed to intimidate him, as a result that earned him the ‘alpha male’ term among his social following.

Despite the fact that Teddy A was readily available to socialise with others, he has been one of the #bbnaija Housemates that hasn’t been afraid to voice out his concerns. He always makes it known whether he likes something or not, without mincing words.

From the day he entered the #bbnaija House, Teddy A made everyone aware that music is his soul and from time to time he has giving everyone a glimpse of what he can do behind the microphone.

Like a true entertainer, he hasn’t been one to shy away from the dance floor during the Saturday parties and now he leaves the #bbnaija House with his unsurpassed cocktail mixing skill which the remaining Housemates will most surely miss.

Despite the fact that he was never ambiguous about having a partner on the outside and Bambam completely being on the same page with him, the pair will surely have their final moments together as Bambam left the Big Brother stage barely 24 hours before he did.

