BBNaija 2018 Day 63: The Khloe Effect — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 63: The Khloe Effect

The return of Khloe to the #bbnaija house seemed to have shaken things up a bit, even though her presence in the house has always being felt and she always manages to rub the other Housemates off the wrong way. Basically, it’s like she never left.

The Dragon’s Den

At first, her demeanour made everyone else think that she’d been redeemed from her old chaotic ways that equated to a her and K.Brule’s premature exits, thanks to their collective strikes. However, it seems as though the dragon had been in hibernation and has woken up because in just a week, Khloe has had more quarrels than some of the other Housemates had since inception.

Her return to the #bbnaija house was obviously frowned upon by the Housemates not only based on the fact that she had a bit of a noisy history but also because she didn’t stay long enough for them to fathom her strategy and measure just how strong she was in terms of Votes.

Her strategy might have been completely overshadowed by all the quarrel and indifferences she’d had with the other #bbnaija Housemates before her return but now, it looks like that is what she’s adopted as a strategy.

Having been outside and fully exposed to the public’s perceptions of the different characters and roles in the #bbnaija House; the one that Khloe seems to have picked up from all the BBNaija related frenzy is the fact that people feed on quarrels and misunderstandings.

If you thought Cee-C shook the #bbnaija House, then Khloe’s recent outburst with her, Nina, Alex, Teddy A and Tobi has certainly taken things to a whole new level because the amount of instability went from minimum to over the limit real quick.

Her game face seems to be hardening as the fateful finale draws nearer, making her that more likely to hit the drum harder.

One trait of hers that can’t be ignored however is the fact that even after ugly brawls and cut-throat confrontations, she manages to bounce back into the good books of the other housemates and they can’t help but hug it out without really hugging it out.

It could be that we are getting what we see and being fed the real Khloe or she has simply adopted a rather messy strategy. Nonetheless, the #bbnaija double wahala show is still anyone’s game and if this is what she deems effective, by all means, let her quarrel away.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 63: The Khloe Effect appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

