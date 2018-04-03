BBNaija 2018: Bambam opens up on sex with Teddy A [VIDEO] - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Bambam opens up on sex with Teddy A [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria
BBNaija 2018: Bambam opens up on sex with Teddy A [VIDEO]
Evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate,Bambam, has said she will handle rumours of her sex with Teddy A as a process in her life. DAILY POST recalls that Teddy A and Bambam who were shown the way out of the reality show on Saturday and Sunday …
