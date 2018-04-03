BBNaija 2018 Day 64: The Oratory Prowess Of Lolu — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 64: The Oratory Prowess Of Lolu

With Nine weeks gone in the #bbnaija hoise, it is safe to say that Lolu is one of those Housemates that not only his fellow housemates but people outside have a problem figuring out.

With a somewhat reserved personality and very limited interactions with the other #bbnaija Housemates; it’s pretty safe so say that his success in the House can be attributed to his level headedness and the ability to omit necessary information and make others voluntarily take the blame for him.

Basically, Lolu has proven to be a smooth operator. While others use bulldozers to break, build and break again, his sharpest weapons seem to be his ability to weave intricate words in an oratory manner to melt the strongest of hearts.

Looking back, he was the first of the #bbnaija Housemates to ever get Cee-C to talk about herself and had her unknowingly exposing her vulnerability. This singular fact had the other Housemates slip and reveal their strategies.

His wordsmith and oratory abilities aren’t just a result of a clean and concise vocabulary but an innate gift; purposefully and sparingly sending his message across, be it advice or persuasion, without the need to force or impose.

On the night of day 63 when Ebuka asked him about his and Anto’s situation and if he felt he’d done anything wrong, his response was a classic ‘repeat the question while thinking about a fitting response’.

Although he didn’t give a direct answer, he pretty much left a lot of room for misinterpretation and shied away from admitting the latter. He nonetheless was able to put out the fire without burning his finger; at least not entirely.

Anto’s evolution is fascinatinng both pre and post Eviction from the #bbnaija house. She has gone ahead to speak about how she’d become a bit more sensitive. Lolu on the other hand played a direct role in her evolution, strategy or not.

It’s true what they say, perception is everything because despite the fact that he’s always been consistent about his courting and seemingly had her eyes fixed only on Anto, he proved to be more of a player than he let out; maybe not playing people but words.

With his seemingly cunning and intelligent leanings, it comes as no surprise that the other #bbnaija Housemates haven’t quite being able to crack Lolu’s strategic code. If the happenings of the night of day 64 arez anything to go by, he seems to have been able to smooth-talk his way back into Anto’s good books.

