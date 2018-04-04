BBNaija 2018 Day 65: A Day Of Emotions And Surprises — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 65: A Day Of Emotions And Surprises

With Khloe emerging victorious in the #bbnaija Head of House challenge for the second time, Biggie used the opportunity to remind Housemates of a few key housekeeping rules.

He called out Tobi, Miracle and Cee-C, and went on to ask the first two to show him their Nokia t-shirts. He expressed his diapleasure at the neglected state of the shirts. Tobi denied having made any changes to his t-shirt and Miracle confessed he had cut the sleeves off his.

Big brother however reserved his ire for Cee-C. Biggie had clearly approved of the creativity in the #bbnaija House but deplored Cee-C’s attitude for her outfit represented a part of Nigeria. Biggie said that her rudeness was not welcome at all and was a sign of ungratefulness towards those who provided her with such gift.

Cee-C kept quiet all through as Biggie reproached her but she didnt get punished even though a lot of people would have expected her to be punished for her actions.

Shortly after the Nominations that saw two third of the House up for Evictions, the #bbnaija Housemates were called into the Diary Room. As for the previous sessions, Housemates opened up about their true motives, likes and dislikes over the previous days.

All the #bbnaija housemates seem to agree that the live band that played during the Saturday Night Party was one of Biggie’s best ideas. Meanwhile Alex, Khloe and Lolu had prepared another Truth and Dare game that they were intent on their peers to play.

With the drinks Biggie made available, crispy revelations soon emerged.

After having a heart to heart about their feelings, Lolu confessed to Anto that he could lose his mind if she continued to avoid being part of his life. Quoting from a movie scene and being lyrical about his choice of words it was just a matter of time before the duo were locked in kissing mode.

The kiss went on for a while, which only explains the fact that there are deep underlying feelings.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 65: A Day Of Emotions And Surprises appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

