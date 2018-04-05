BBNaija 2018 Day 66: Is Khloe Being Misunderstood? — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 66: Is Khloe Being Misunderstood?

The saying ’dynamites come in small packages’ has proven to be true when it comes to Khloe as she has shown more than a few times, how explosive she can be in the #bbnaija house.

From her First Day in the #bbnaija house, she made it known that she’s no pushover and that her straight forwardness has kept her in and out of trouble at times.

As a result of her undiluted mouth, she got into trouble, as Big brother found that she had disregarded the rules of the House and was let go.

However, Biggie’s mercy found her; she got an opportunity to rectify her mistakes and have the opportunity to show another side of her thay the viewers were never exposed to before.

As tiny as she is, Khloe has never struggled to put anyone in her place in the #bbnaija House and in her conversation with Lolu yesterday she vowed to keep her emotions intact as she doesn’t want to ever be in the situation that she previously found herself in.

She went on to add that her character and loudness has somehow been misunderstood in the #bbnaija House but that it was all in her effort to make everyone see her point of views and struggles.

Given the opportunity to tackle an issue head on, the choice of tone and words she uses sometimes tends to come out the wrong way hence other’s might not get what she’s trying to put across.

However, she has on a number of occasion said that many people tend to confuse what she says and what she means only because she’s loud.

Do you think that’s the case, or Khloe just decided to employ these words as a strategy to help her get to stay longer in the house or is she just plain irritating?

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 66: Is Khloe Being Misunderstood? appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

