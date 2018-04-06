BBNaija 2018 Day 67: Anto Has Her Buttocks Printed — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 67: Anto Has Her Buttocks Printed

As part of the #bbnaija Housemates art creations, Anto added a kinky twist to hers by printing her naked buttocks on a piece of canvas.

The art idea was originally a dare that Tobi had made earlier this week, even as he seemed to have taken his flirting with Anto ever since she and Lolu locked lips to a whole new level.

The whole drama took place in the bathroom, where under Khloe’s watchful eagle eyes, Anto walked in with a towel around her waist, opened it before turning her back to Tobi who then applied layers of blue and pink paint to her backside.

Tobi then brought two pieces of white canvas on which Anto quickly sat to print her body part on it. It was a rather funny mission, as the three of them were, like partners in crime, in a hurry to expedite the matter so as not to draw attention from the rest of the #bbnaija House.

All the while, Lolu who had voiced his opposition to Tobi’s taunt was kept far away from the scene of the drama by the trio.

For all the Mr Muscle role that Tobi has been playing in the #bbnaija House, he surprisingly revealed artistic talents and a sensitivity to provocative art that moved the House. Tobi’s painting of a woman’s face many attributed to being Cee-C seemed to have left his peers speechless.

Anto on her part had shared with Lolu that she had taken some art classes in the past. As one of the strongest willed Housemate, Anto has been able to have her way with pretty much anyone in the #bbnaija House, as both the guys and girls equally admire and fear her wits.

With this buttocks printing challenge, Anto has proven once more that she brought along a lot more fun from when she was evicted and back into the Double Wahala game.

