BBNaija 2018 Day 67: Cee-C And Khloe Form An Unexpected Alliance — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 67: Cee-C And Khloe Form An Unexpected Alliance

The duo of Cee-C and Khloe are probably the most fiery of the #bbnaija housemates and have been known not to acknowledge any criticism, which has confirmed their line of thought from the onset.

Forever discreet, Khloe’s sidekick Rico had joined in the concentrate of gossip session. Yet he looked out of place and appeared to be more like Khloe’s third wheel as he had his ‘meme’ face on during the chatter. Rico’s silence could have perhaps been caused by the fact that he had put Cee-C up for possible Eviction.

As the days go by, the #bbnaija House has been divided and Housemates are holed up in different corners carrying on conversations that are ironically similar.

On the other side, in the Dressing Room, Alex and Tobi were also going on about Cee-C. Even though they had both agreed they didn’t want to talk much, they still kept talking endlessly about her.

After a while the trio of Cee-C, Rico and Khloe moved to the luxury bedroom and made themselves comfortable before beginning another round of conversations but this time about their careers after leaving the #bbnaija House.

Khloe kicked things off with a pep talk, and urged them not to under estimate themselves. Cee-C shared that she had dabbled in property sales and even food selling at a point in her life and is waiting to see the direction things go.

Yet the chatterboxes went on and on this time about former #bbnaija Housemates Teddy A and Bambam, and didn’t notice that Rico had drifted off to sleep.

The coming together of Khloe and Cee-C is akin to a wolf in sheep’s clothing calling a lamb guilty. The Trouble with the alliance is both are wolves that like to act as lambs and are perhaps guilty of what people accuse them of.

