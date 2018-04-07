BBNaija 2018 Day 68: Male Bonding In The House — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 68: Male Bonding In The House

For once in the #bbnaija house, Lolu, Miracle and Tobi got to hang out and they all seemed to have a good time at it.

Miracle and Tobi did hit it off pretty instantly and developed a bromance as they passed time in the #bbnaija house. The two of them have been tied at the hip since, for one is never too far from the other.

Both male housemates had come across as alpha males whose on and off romantic love interests Nina and Cee-C kept gingering the #bbnaija House. Though also an alpha male, Lolu didn’t play it the same way as them, and his smooth manners combined with his fierce comeback had kept most of his peers at a respectable distance.

As such, seeing Lolu, Tobi and Miracle chilling and sharing a good time together came as quite a surprise, but the answer may well lie on a woman’s shoulders – Anto.

After all, Miracle and Tobi have never hidden that they were fond of Anto’s friendship and held her every word in high esteem. Miracle had not held back from hugging her in more than friendly ways ever since he chose her to be his partner during his Head of House tenure.

While Tobi made no secret of his intense attraction for Anto, going as far as painting her naked buttocks on a canvas as opposed to painting a cartoon character on Alex’s picture.

Despite the fact that Tobi’s artistic prowess didn’t please Lolu at all, it is Lolu that Anto had feelings for, and as much as she entertained Tobi and Miracle, only Lolu made her cry.

AIt could also well be that Miracle and Tobi seem to have finally endorsed Lolu ever since he kissed Anto and proven that he too could be as playful as they had been.

With just a few weeks left and evictions looming, we wait to see how this new bonding will affect the dynamics in the house.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 68: Male Bonding In The House appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

