BBNaija 2018 Day 68: Miracle Shares His ‘Fly’ Dreams — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 68: Miracle Shares His ‘Fly’ Dreams

Very few things lights up the face and mind of Miracle as much as speaking about his dream of flying planes to his fellow #bbnaija Housemates.

He always grabs every opportunity to share his hopes and aspirations for a successful career. Miracle’s face lits up so much that it could well power the entire #bbnaija House.

When he entered the #bbnaija House, Miracle pretty much was glowing of satisfaction and eagerness for the BBNaija adventure. He was the first male Housemate to lock lips and start an on-screen flirt with Nina.

He went ahead and scored a few other wins such as the Head of House title, the Arena Games and helped his mates secure Wagers. Miracle has also proven to be a good sport, gladly bending to his roommates strip dice pressure when he lost a bet.

Altogether, he has been a good friend to Tobi and freely offered good advices to anyone who cared to ask.

With all this, as his relationship with Nina faded, Miracle appeared to have somewhat lost direction in the #bbnaija House. As Nina distanced herself from Miracle, she seemed to have grown more confident to the point that she called him off for allegedly shouting at her, which he vehemently denied.

Fortunately for him Anto also lent credence to his plea which unsettled Nina even more, as it seemed like she realised that she was wrong in her accusations.

For reasons yet unknown, he was in a rather gloomy mood for most of the week. It also didn’t help that the decoration Task was a lonely endeavour as Miracle has shown to work best in groups.

That was the case until he painted a mural of his piloting dreams that was so impressive that Big brother had no choice than to reward him with a matching bed set.

