BBNaija 2018 Day 68: Who Tops The Misuse Of English Chart? — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 68: Who Tops The Misuse Of English Chart?

The #bbnaija Housemates have brought Africa and the world entertainment from day one and their hilarious moments will forever remain in their efforts to give the viewers Double Wahala.

Some of the most entertaining moments that cant be overlooked is the fact that the #bbnaija Housemates tend to misuse the Queen’s language and have a Hall of Fame in the House which they constantly fill up every chance they get.

While the list is slightly hidden, you can get to see it on the side of one of the #bbnaija Housemates’ closets.

There is a possibility that you are wondering which of the #bbnaija housemates will be on the lead or the words that are actually written on the Hall of Fame? Truth is almost every single one of the #bbnaija Housemate has made it to the wall more than once.

In trying to get their points across, the #bbnaija Housemates have on a few occasions deviated from the true meanings of the words they used. Here are a fee of some of the writings you’d find on the Big Brother Naija Hall of Fame:

* ‘We are talking about people who are pride’ – Alex

* ‘You did not ate yesterday’ – Cee-C

* Desperacy alone is enough’ – Miracle

* No one emotions’ – Rico Swavey

* ‘Im not comfort with it’ – Tobi

* ‘I have keeped it’ – Khloe

* Come and come first’ – Nina

Out of all the #bbnaija Housemates left in the house, it’s still a tight guess as to who will cement their name in the Double Wahala Hall of Fame.

For now however, Nina is taking the lead with five appearances on the wall. The second position is a tie between Alex and Khloe. Cee-C, Miracle and Tobi are all on third position with two appearances.

As the #bbnaija housemates keep entertaining us and only some weeks left till the end of the show, the list will get longer and with the everyday use of the language, it’s still anyone’s game.

