BBNaija 2018 Day 69: Mr. Eazi And Sean Tizzle To Serenade At The Live Shows — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 69: Mr. Eazi And Sean Tizzle To Serenade At The Live Shows

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and we not only boast of an intereating array of dialects and cultural references, but we also boast of some of the best music artiste who have been serenading the #bbnaija stage.

Nigeria also has some of the world’s top entertainment producers and just as it’s been for the past 10 weeks, the #bbnaija stage will be blazed by two extremely hot acts, Mr Eazi and Sean Tizzle.

Nigerian born and Ghana groomed Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi grew up listening to music at the breakfast table, thanks to his father’s blooming records. Asides the common ‘choral’ beginnings, his passion for the drum and African symphony was shaped during his years as a mechanical engineering student. All these helped him form and become the pioneer of the Banku music that he is today.

Seeing as he was born into an entrepreneurial family, his love for music went far beyond just good sounds, as he discovered and exploited the business side of it. Despite having quit being a club promoter due to having been let down by an artist booked for the biggest event he’d attempted to host, Mr Eazi’s continued efforts saw him dropping his very first Mix tape ‘About to bow’.

He went on to collaborate with Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie amongst other giants of rhythm and thanks to his international recognition attributed to his hit ‘Skin tight’, Mr Eazi has since been signed to heavy weight artist Wiz Kid’s Star Boy entertainment, where he released his second mix tape ‘Life is Eazi vol. 1’.

He will be performing his hits and more on the #bbnaija stage, even as we have more to hear from him.

Morihanfen Oluwaseun Oluwabamidele, better known as Sean Tizzle to the world is another musical force to be reckoned with. The Ikeja born and Ikorodu raised singer and song writer is one of the few musicians whose academic backgrounds coincides with his current activities. Having majored in theatre arts, music and the arts have never been a mere avocation.

Having begun his journey as a rapper with a group called ‘3-Way Band’, his preferences quickly changed when he discovered how good he was at singing. Further fuelling his passion and staying true to the dream, he’s had to hustle like any other artist, so much so that he once slept in gate-man’s house.

All those sacrifices eventually paid off as he started making moves. Having been signed to two record labels, his current home ‘Difference Entertainment’ being one of them and bagging endorsement deals from commercial giants such as MTN and Barcadi Breezer, Sean Tizzle has proven his worth; and his albums ‘The journey; and electronic project ‘Moving Forward’ are testament to that fact.

With these two musical artists gracing the #bbnaija stage, a lot of fireworks and eclectic performances should be expected.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 69: Mr. Eazi And Sean Tizzle To Serenade At The Live Shows appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

