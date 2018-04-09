BBNaija 2018 Day 70: Housemates Get Expressive — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 70: Housemates Get Expressive

All of the Nominated #bbnaija Housemates walked up to the Diary room with a heavy heart, in full awareness of their possible Eviction. They all proceeded to confess feeling nervous at the prospect of leaving the House.

Yet Biggie wanted to pull the strings a little bit tighter and asked them who they thought shouldn’t see the end of the game. The responses of the #bbnaija housemates came in two categories, those who counted themselves in and those who didn’t include themselves in the finalists.

Funny enough, only Alex and Lolu named themselves among those who should make it to the Finale. Alex for instance also added Tobi, Anto, Nina and Miracle whom she said were the most authentic. In her no nonsense approach, she confessed that the rest of the #bbnaija House annoyed her to no end.

Lolu on the other hand believed that Rico Swavey, Alex, Tobi, Anto and himself should be the last to leave the House. In his opinion, Nina and Cee-C shouldn’t make it to the end.

Likewise, Nina returned Lolu’s favour as he was the only Housemate she said she didn’t understand one bit. However she also was of the opinion that Alex, Miracle, Tobi, Anto and Rico were cool and real enough to make it to the end.

Like Nina, Cee-C, Miracle and Rico Swavey seem to have volunteered others ahead of themselves for the finishing line. Cee-C beat around the bush for a while before stating that Tobi and Alex didn’t deserve to see the end of the #bbnaija show.

Miracle didn’t waste a minute and believed that based on merit Tobi, Nina and Anto shouldn’t leave just yet as opposed to Cee-C.

For Rico Swavey, it is Anto who deserved to get to the end, for they shared similar upbringings. Yet Rico felt that besides what he described as Miracle’s ‘flying propaganda’ he had never heard Miracle talk of other things.

He also went on to say that with the edge Miracle already had, he believes that it would be unfair to others for Miracle to emerge winner of this season of #bbnaija.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 70: Housemates Get Expressive appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

