BBNaija 2018 Day 71: Housemates Tasked With Appreciation Challenges — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 71: Housemates Tasked With Appreciation Challenges

Yet another stress-filled breeze took over the #bbnaija house as the Housemates were summoned to the arena for yet another round of heavy breathing, deep sighs and waves of anxiety. As always, big brother re-invented himself and brought the the #bbnaija Housemates a simple but slightly complex challenge, especially to a blind man.

Before the Head of House qualifier however, the #bbnaija Housemates had their week broken down and sub sectioned into stranger than usual challenges.

In accordance with the week’s theme, the #bbnaija Housemates are to collectively compose poems for each of the Evicted Housemates, with 3 being presented on the daily. Furthermore, Biggie gave them a head start advantage by letting them know that they’d have to prepare an appreciation lunch for themselves on Saturday.

The most classic of the challenges listed on their brief however was that of the #bbnaija Housemates having to appreciate one another on the horn’s cue.

Whenever it sounds, the #bbnaija Housemates are to embrace and serenade each other with compliments, aiming to unify the House. This has already been done and it seems to be having the desired effect as the Housemates are being blatantly honest with their approach.

Back to the qualifiers, the pairs lined up and prepared to bring down their pinatas, with one part of the pair refereeing the hitting while their other played ‘batman’ and tried to break the dangling targets open.

Tobi and Miracle were the first to make it rain, followed by the Miracle and Lolu pair, later joined Cee-C and Nina, who narrowly secured their spot in the final event.

Things didn’t turn out as sweetly for Khloe and Anto though because there were the unfortunate pair whose loss will see them sit the head of house position out. With immunity at stake and 6 players gunning for it, it’s anyone’s game really.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 71: Housemates Tasked With Appreciation Challenges appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

