BBNaija 2018 Day 72: Miseries At Being The Side Piece — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 72: Miseries At Being The Side Piece

It took some time for Miracle to address the comments Nina made about him when she described him as her ‘best friend’ in response to a question from #BBNaija Host Ebuka.

Miracle has proven that he was not one to fire out in all directions. On the contrary he has come across as one to carefully assess all elements before deciding on a course of action. However, during his Diary Session, and later on when he was gisting with his confidantes Alex and Tobi, he made no secret of his disappointment in Nina’s poor judgement.

For Miracle, his relationship with Nina was what it was on screen and perhaps even more. He said his intentions were always clear and consistent, but he could not for the life of him, explain the reason why Nina would keep him at a distance during the day only to sneak into his bed at night telling him sweet nothings.

Miracle said he had to clarify this point with Nina, as he advised her to simply tell the truth and not chicken out from who they really were in the #bbnaija house.

At the start of the #bbnaija game, the chemistry between Nina and Miracle seemed to be authentic, even though the two of them on a number of occasion had dropped the names of special ones outside the House.

And it’s only when Biggie unpaired them that after many pep talks, Nina started to come out of her shell and became more vocal. However in the past couple of weeks, perhaps sensing her imminent return into real life, she has increasingly been naming her boyfriend Collins and asking for his forgiveness in advance.

Which begs to ask whether Miracle was simply a pun for Nina in the #bbnaija house or her feelings and display were genuine.

