BBNaija 2018 Day 72: Was The Housemates Show Of Appreciation Real Or Fake? — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 72: Was The Housemates Show Of Appreciation Real Or Fake?

The #bbnaija Housemates seem to have closed ranks and finally warmed up to each other when Big brother instructed them to show appreciation for each other.

During Diary Sessions, Biggie asked the remaining eight #bbnaija Housemates what they had learned about themselves from their teammates and the answers that came forth were quite revealing.

In a totally unexpected move, Khloe who was Voted back into the #bbnaija House, confessed to being moved to tears at the realisation that she was loved to ‘that extent’. Equally surprising, Cee-C said she had discovered that people actually saw her for who she was, and that it felt like a burden had been lifted off her.

While Tobi never suspected himself to be a ‘person of many talents’, he concurred to being a good listener, a quality he shared with Anto, whose authentic natural self was the most appreciated.

As this one in a lifetime adventure nears its end, the #bbnaija Housemates wholeheartedly plunged into the Task, spending time and care crafting nice sentiments for their peers.

Together with Miracle and Tobi, Alex wrote a touching poem to former Housemate Dee-One whose sense of humour had marked her the most. Likewise, Lolu penned a melodious ode for Bitto whose quirkiness was most missed in the House.

As pleasant and honeyed as the #bbnaija Housemates immersed themselves in the Task, one cannot help but wonder how many more of their buttons Biggie will push in the run-up to the ₦45 Million prize. Notjing but money is on the minds on everh single one of them.

