BBNaija 2018 Day 73: Housemates Participate In The Airtel’s Goals Challenge — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 73: Housemates Participate In The Airtel’s Goals Challenge

True to the week’s theme, Big brother decided to stretch the dimensions a little bit more and had the #bbnaija Housemates participate in a special challenge that would see 8 different Nigerian primary schools being lent a helping hand, courtesy of Airtel.

Despite the relatively easy task that required very little but had some great rewards, the #bbnaija Housemates seemed less than forthcoming.

Each of them was given a total of five attempts to score as many penalties as possible, with each weighing a hundred thousand Naira to be donated to the schools each Housemates had chosen, in the form of educational material.

The catch however; the front part of the post had coverings with only two possible goal entries and seeing as the guys obviously had greater chances of winning, the penalty area was brought closer to the target, giving the girls a bit of an advantage.

Lolu was the first to undertake the challenge and managed to score a total of 2 goals while Miracle seemed to have miscalculated his aim, all five times, consequently forfeiting his chances of winning any amount of money for the school he’d chosen.

Tobi on the other hand managed only a single goal, frustrating any chances he might have had to getting a trial to dorn the shirt of the Super Eagles.

The ladies did better than expected however, given their ‘two left feet’ syndrome when it comes to sports. Despite their awkward angles, Alex, Cee-C and Nina scored one goal each while Khloe matched Lolu’s two goals. Anto on the other hand joined Miracle and collected a big fat L, scoring no goal at all.

Thanks to the Housemates’ efforts, the much needed ₦ 800 000 will be injected into the school system, enabling the recipients to get muvh needed educational materials that would be of use to them.

The #bbnaija housemates deserve some accolades for their below par performance as they successfully gave the schools an equipped shot at academic success.

