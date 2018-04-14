BBNaija 2018 Day 75: Housemates Rock It With DJs Spinal And Obi, As Miracle Wins Big — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 75: Housemates Rock It With DJs Spinal And Obi, As Miracle Wins Big

Pepsi ambassadors, DJ Spinall and DJ Obi visited the Big Brother House and the #bbnaija Housemates got into the groove when they started showing them how the decks work.

With all the excitement flying around with having visitors, the #bbnaija Housemates didn’t hesitate inquiring from the DJ’s about their line of work.

Part of the visit included showing the #bbnaija Housemates how their decks worked and the DJ’s also gave them a chance to be the ones connecting the equipment. This came with a few little sound bangs that startled them a bit, but they were able to handle everything like pros.

As we’ve seen before, the #bbnaija Housemates aren’t shy when it comes to rocking the dance floor, and this time they didn’t disappoint.

Thanks to the visit of the duo, the mood in the #bbnaija House lighted up as they had spent most of their day sleeping and trying to find missing pieces to a puzzle.

Dressed in their Pepsi branded regalia, the DJ’s entrance was also highlighted with the fact that they came bearing gifts for the Housemates. Each Housemate got a Pepsi backpack with their face on and hoodies with their names written on the backs.

In between their moments on the dance floor, the #bbnaija Housemates also got mixing tutorials. DJ Obi and DJ Spinall took time to explain the dynamics involved in making sure everyone in the crowd being entertained is catered for.

There was also a window open for one of the Housemates to try spinning the decks which Anto took and for a brief moment others were watching her spin.

Miracle won the Refresh the Mix task and as a reward, he received one million Naira and he’ll be travelling with the Pepsi ambassadors to the One Africa Music Festival. On top of all the travelling in and around the continent and getting all excess VIP treatments, he’ll also get a year’s supply of Pepsi.

The rest of the #bbnaija Housemates were not left behind, as they also got invited to the Pepsi’s Lituation Party.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 75: Housemates Rock It With DJs Spinal And Obi, As Miracle Wins Big appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

